Prince Harry can’t imagine why Meghan Markle’s called ‘egomaniac pain in the neck’

Prince Harry reportedly thinks accusations against Meghan Markle are ‘false narratives’ curated because she ‘refused to be silenced’.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

The conversation arose when the author pondered the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bowing out from the ceremony.



However, that would be a double edged sword, carrying “proof” of the Royal Family’s racism.

Not to mention, cement the earlier allegations made to Oprah about “the British Establishment was anti-American, snobbish and racist –"

According to the DailyMail, these are "the only possible reasons, in Prince Harry's universe, for anyone finding his egomaniac wife a pain in the neck.”