Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ King Charles to concede to ‘Princess Lilibet’?

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced King Charles’ hand and made him agree to a title change for Lilibet.
These claims have been brought to light the Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English.
The claims were made in her interview alongside Palace Confidential for Mail+.
“They were a bit panicky behind the scenes that the King could bring in letters patent to change the existing rules to make it not automatic they became a prince and princess and for Harry this was all tied up with issues of security.”
“So there has been a bit of toing and froing and I personally think the Sussexes have forced the Palace’s hand on this.”
