Friday March 10, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ King Charles to concede to ‘Princess Lilibet’?

By Web Desk
March 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced King Charles’ hand and made him agree to a title change for Lilibet.

These claims have been brought to light the Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English.

The claims were made in her interview alongside Palace Confidential for Mail+.

“They were a bit panicky behind the scenes that the King could bring in letters patent to change the existing rules to make it not automatic they became a prince and princess and for Harry this was all tied up with issues of security.”

“So there has been a bit of toing and froing and I personally think the Sussexes have forced the Palace’s hand on this.”