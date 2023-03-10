'Friends' star Courteney Cox opens up on anti-aging injectables: 'I messed up a lot'

Friends star Courteney Cox opened on using fillers and anti-aging injectables, as she confessed she should have stopped herself from going overboard.

In a recent episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, the 58-year-old actor said "It’s a domino effect,” she went further. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself."

"You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she stated.

The actor confessed that she noticed she was "doing too many fillers," so she "[had] to have them removed."

"Thank God they are removable," she continued. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that. Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."

This is not the first time she spoke about aging in Hollywood, previously in an interview with Sunday Times Style in 2022, she said, "There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years."

"I didn’t realize that, oh expletive, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now" she added.