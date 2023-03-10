 
'Friends' star Courteney Cox opens up on anti-aging injectables: 'I messed up a lot'

Courteney Cox opened up on aging and going overboard with fillers and injectables in her recent interview

By Web Desk
March 10, 2023
'Friends' star Courteney Cox opens up on anti-aging injectables: 'I messed up a lot'

Friends star Courteney Cox opened on using fillers and anti-aging injectables, as she confessed she should have stopped herself from going overboard.

In a recent episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, the 58-year-old actor said "It’s a domino effect,” she went further. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself."

"You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she stated.

The actor confessed that she noticed she was "doing too many fillers," so she "[had] to have them removed."

"Thank God they are removable," she continued. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that. Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."

This is not the first time she spoke about aging in Hollywood, previously in an interview with Sunday Times Style in 2022, she said, "There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years."

"I didn’t realize that, oh expletive, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now" she added.