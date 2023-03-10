Prince Harry, Meghan Markle included in King Charles’ coronation plans

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being included in King Charles’ coronation plans even though the couple has not revealed whether or not they’d be travelling to UK for the historic event.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “being factored into all of the planning” by the Buckingham Palace.

The source said that the palace staff is “organizing logistics for the historic occasion” and “have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their program for May 6.”

“Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning … the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything,” the source added.

“No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted — it could, of course, be just in case they do — but it’s clearly not a ‘no.'”

“The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance,” the report revealed.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed last week that they are officially invited at the coronation by Charles.

However, the rep added, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”



