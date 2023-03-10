Jonas Brothers promise ‘next era’ for music with new tour announcement

The Jonas Brothers have just promised fans the start of a brand-new era of music amid plans for a brand new tour.

Nick started the chat off with E! News at Spotify's Stream On event that released on March 8.

There, he claimed, “We're taking the roots of what our sound is, but also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to.”



Even Joe chimed in at this point and added, “A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years, so we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room and work on new music.”

“To be able to do that and have that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled.”