Chrissy Teigen surprises fans with an adorable video of daughter Esti

Friday March 10, 2023
By Web Desk
March 10, 2023
Fans of Chrissy Teigen were recently given a rare peek inside the day-to-day of daughter Esti’s newborn life.

The peek was shared to Instagram and includes a video of the little girl having some one-on-one time with her mother, as the youngest of the brood.

The video in question features the 7-week-old infant cooing while resting on her mom’s legs.

Later on, into the video Esti Maxine even lifts her head up to look over at her dad John Legend, wide eyed, in her pink jumper and animal-printed onesie.

