Meghan Markle to help pregnant homeless women

Meghan Markle visited Harvest Home, an NGO working to transform the lives of pregnant homeless women and their children.

The NGO provides housing, mental health support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced major challenges.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation has created a pop up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female owned restaurant and made a donation.

It was Meghan Markle's first appearance since she and Harry announced that their children would use the titles of Prince and Princess, a move that is being seen as a sign of improvement in their relationship with the British royal family.

Hours after their statement the royal family also updated the line of succession on its official website.

According to commentators the development indicates that Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to attend King Charles coronation.