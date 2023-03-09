Goldie Hawn shares two cents on Oscars: ‘used to be elegant’

Goldie Hawn has recently shared her thoughts on Oscars in a new magazine interview



Speaking to the Variety for cover story, Hawn said, “It used to be elegant.”

The Hollywood icon continued, “I’m not old-fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-colour. And I’m missing reverence.”

“Things have become politicised,” commented the actress.

Hawn explained, “I want to see people in awe. I want to see people believing again. I want to see people laughing more in a way that isn’t just at someone else’s expense.”

The actress pointed out that Will Smith’s infamous slap at last year’s ceremony was “indicative of our culture right now”.

“I mean, you could look at it and say, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Somebody lost control. They lost their self-regulation,” noted Hawn.

Hawn mentioned, “Their bigger brain wasn’t thinking, and they did something that was horrendous and also showed no remorse.”

“That, to me, is a microcosm oftentimes of our world. [Oscars host] Chris [Rock] was brilliant – totally held on to and controlled his emotions, was able to stand with dignity. That’s an example of what we would like our world to look like. But, unfortunately, it isn’t right now,” she added.

For the unversed, Hawn won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for her role in Cactus Flower.