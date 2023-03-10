David, Victoria Beckham hope wedding lawsuit would bring Nicola, Brooklyn closer to family

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have their hopes high that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz would come closer to the family amid ongoing wedding planners’ lawsuit.

The Transformers actor’s father Nelson Peltz filed a lawsuit against her wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, claiming they let down his “world-famous actress” daughter.

However, his lawsuit backfired as the planners filed an explosive counter claim. They disclosed screengrabs of chat with Nicola and Brooklyn showing bizarre demands and complaints.

One of the complaints from Nicola was that the flowers “weren’t white enough” as per the screenshots of her messages. It also revealed that she spent £85k on hair and make-up and begged the planners to not tell Nelson about it because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

Upon discovering the lawsuit, Victoria and David were shocked and worried but agreed to help Nicola and Brooklyn when the duo approached them for help amid bad press.

“Vic and Nicola were barely on speaking terms before this and now it’s made things a hundred times worse,” the source told the outlet.

“She is also aware that these bombshells run deep and there is only so much they can come back from – she worries about her son and doesn’t want to see their reputation trashed in public.

“She’d always dreamed of having a second daughter in Nicola, and having a close relationship with her grandchildren, but now she’s feeling hopeless and fears that might never happen.

“David is trying to keep her hopes up, insisting that this could be the turning point that will bring them all together in their efforts to shun the claims and heal any wounds that have been inflicted.

“She’s praying he’s right, not only for their sake but also for Brooklyn’s, who’s in the middle of this mess,” the insider said.