King Charles recognises Harry, Meghan's children Archie, Lilibet as Prince and Princess

King Charles III has finally recognised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, as Prince and Princess.

Meghan and Harry's children, previously listed as "master" and "miss," are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



Buckingham Palace has also made official updates to the line of succession after revealing the new titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children.



Prince Archie now holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father Prince Harry, who retains his position as fifth despite his recent allegations against the palace. While, the couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.

However, the Sussexes remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who hold higher positions in the line of succession.

The King's move could help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, but it seems to irk some of the royalists who want the Sussexes to strip of their royal titles.

Previously, it was reported that Charles wanted to allow Meghan and Harry's children to use their royal titles before the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare". The discussion between the father and son about whether Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana would use their titles of Prince and Princess was reportedly undertaken in late 2022.

It's to mention here that as per the 1917 Letters Patent, Archie and Lilibet became eligible for the princely titles on September 8, upon Charles's accession to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death.