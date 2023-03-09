Prince Harry, Meghan give another blow to King Charles and royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared to tease King Charles III as they christened their daughter Lilibet in a private ceremony in California, and reportedly began to call her a Princess amid reports that the monarch has expedited efforts to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, according to some commentators and historians, have added to the royal family's worries with their latest move, even when the King is facing pressure from the fans to strip his younger son Harry of his royal title for his allegations as he is no more working-royal.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan's children are now referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex on the official website of the British royal family.



The move might help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, but it seems to irk some of the royalists who want teh Sussexes to strip of their royal titles.

Previously, it was reported that Charles wanted to allow Meghan and Harry's children to use their royal titles before the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare".



The discussion between Charles and Harry about whether Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana would use their titles of Prince and Princess was undertaken in late 2022, according to Hello!

It's to mention here that Archie and Lilibet became eligible for the princely titles on September 8, upon Charles's accession to the throne, in accordance with the 1917 Letters Patent. However, it was not known whether the new monarch would issue new Letters Patent to deprive the children of their birthright or whether the Sussexes would choose against their children being styled with royal titles.

Now it seems clear that Meghan and Harry want to give their kids the option of using their titles if they wish to in the future, and are unlikely to use them for the time being unless on official and formal occasions.

