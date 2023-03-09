Cara Delevingne wants babies 'so bad'

Model and actress Cara Delevingne can’t wait to be a mother.

The 30-year-old who made headlines for her drug use last year has been sober for months now after going to rehab. Delevingne now wants to freeze her eggs to ensure she can have a baby.

‘I’ve wanted a kid since I was 16. I want babies so bad, ‘she told Vogue magazine.

‘Back then I would not have been ready, of course – I just wanted to replace the need to look after my mum with a kid of my own.’

The Only Murders in the Building actress stressed she want to put her wellbeing before everything else.

“Work is extremely important, but work is secondary because my self-work is the most important thing.”

‘At first I was exploring all the avenues, seeing what was best for me, seeing if medication was necessary. Putting everything – work, every obligation – aside and just asking myself, what do I need in this time?’ she shared.

‘This time I realised that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step, a spiritual foundation for recovery.’