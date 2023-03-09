Suga from BTS gives donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The rapper donated approximately $75, 900 to the victims

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has made a hefty donation on his birthday to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. A non-governmental organization (NGO) called Save The Children stated:

“BTS member Suga has donated 100 million won for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria following severe damage from a record-breaking earthquake.”

Suga offered a comment about the donation as well, adding: “So many children and families have suffered great damage from this earthquake. I send my condolences to the survivors and victims. I hope that this becomes at least a bit of help to children affected by the earthquake and hope this [donation] is used to provide relief goods for children.”

The artist has made similar donations on his birthday for years, donating to wildfire victims, efforts against Covid-19 as well as pediatric cancer patients.