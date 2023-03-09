Sharon Stone opens up on tragic 'Basic Instinct' fallout

Sharon Stone revealed that her erotic drama Basic Instinct had severe after-effects on her personal life.

During an appearance on Table For Two With Bruce Bozzi, the actor recalled that the 1992 Paul Verhoeven film cost her child's custody ten years after its release.

"I lost custody of my child," Sharon disclosed. "The judge asked my child, my tiny little, tiny boy, 'Do you know your mother makes *** movies?' This kind of abuse by the system ― this kind of abuse, that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."

"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now," she said.

"You saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me, and I lost custody of my child ... I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart."

In 2000, the 64-year-old adopted son Roan after exchanging vows with investigative journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998.

The Silver star believed she was denied full custody of her son in 2004, after her divorce from Bronstein, due to the erotic thriller.

"It broke my heart," adding, "It literally broke."

Previously, Stone reflected on her custody loss in her 2021 memoir that she was "punished for changing the rules of how we see women" and that she "slept every afternoon" and "couldn't function" for years.