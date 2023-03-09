Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘appropriate conversations’ before Lilibet, Archie’s title change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their daughter, Lilibet, was christened last week in a intimate ceremony in California.

While announcing the news, the spokesperson officially used the title Princess for Lilibet. According to Express UK, a royal source confirmed that the King was notified of the move ahead of the announcement.

“The appropriate conversations have taken place ahead of today’s news (of Lilibet's christening).”

The couple’s spokesperson told People magazine, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The decision to use the royal titles of Archie Harrison and Lilibet is perfectly in line with the 1917 letters patent issued by King George V.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkha, who told The Royal Beat, that Charles had spoken to his son to ask what he wanted his children to be known as.

“On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign, became HRH and Prince and Princess. So they’ve got that now, but they've not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still ‘Master and Miss’,” she explained.

She added that William and Kate’s new titles were “instantly updated” and all of this was discussed when they were present in person. She opined that Harry would have said, “I’d like my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age, it’s not my decision to make for them. And we can only do that if we keep the titles.”

However, she added, “They have the titles now, but it's up to Charles whether he allows them to keep them, or whether he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved.”