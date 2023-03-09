Kriti Sanon unveils how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on their rumoured relationship

Kriti Sanon clarified the joke on an Instagram post

Kriti Sanon shares the reaction of Prabhas when he heard Varun Dhawan's joke about their rumoured relationship.

In an interview, she revealed: “When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad.”

Varun jokingly, during the promotion of Bhediya at Jhalak Dikhla Ja, said “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart”. There’s someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one,"

The joke accelerated their dating rumours so much that Sanon had to pen down note to clarify the situation.

She wrote: “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours,” she said while referring to Varun. “Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

The Bhediya actor also supported the actress in clarifying the situation, he wrote: “Guys UI had ur fun but it’s just for fun and stuff that channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, don’t let your imagination run so wild."

