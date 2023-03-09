Sushmita Sen's special message for Women's Day: 'Let no one silence you ever'

Sushmita Sen goes vocal on International Women's Day, encourages them

Sushmita Sen empowers women globally by writing an extremely empowering note for them on Women's Day 2023.

"To be born a Woman is a blessing I thank God for everyday!! I have the deepest respect for energy & it’s feminine Shakti!!! I call her Maa. I call her Durga. I recognise & celebrate her in all Women (and some men).”

“Here’s to realising the power of such a blessing. Happy Women’s Day!!! Take care of YOU… make YOU a priority… Love Yourself more… express yourself more often... let no one silence you ever. your happiness fuels the universe… never forget YOUR power!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga.”

A few days back, Sushmita shared on her instagram that she suffered a heart attack. But, now the actress is doing fine and is recovering well.



Sharing the details about her attack, she stated: "Just wanted to tell you that I love you all very very much because from the moment my health started to go all over the place, I knew if I were to send out a message to my fans that I am not feeling very well, they would send me energy, that somehow I'd get better. And that’s exactly what happened, by the way. I sent out that message and love and good wishes came pouring in. I survived a very big heart attack with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in series Aarya 3, reports Indiatoday.