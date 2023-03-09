Sushmita Sen's special message for Women's Day: 'Let no one silence you ever'

Sushmita Sen empowers women globally by writing an extremely empowering note for them on Women's Day 2023.
"To be born a Woman is a blessing I thank God for everyday!! I have the deepest respect for energy & it’s feminine Shakti!!! I call her Maa. I call her Durga. I recognise & celebrate her in all Women (and some men).”
“Here’s to realising the power of such a blessing. Happy Women’s Day!!! Take care of YOU… make YOU a priority… Love Yourself more… express yourself more often... let no one silence you ever. your happiness fuels the universe… never forget YOUR power!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga.”
A few days back, Sushmita shared on her instagram that she suffered a heart attack. But, now the actress is doing fine and is recovering well.
Sharing the details about her attack, she stated: "Just wanted to tell you that I love you all very very much because from the moment my health started to go all over the place, I knew if I were to send out a message to my fans that I am not feeling very well, they would send me energy, that somehow I'd get better. And that’s exactly what happened, by the way. I sent out that message and love and good wishes came pouring in. I survived a very big heart attack with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.”
On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in series Aarya 3, reports Indiatoday.
