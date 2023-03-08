Victoria Beckham trying to protect Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage amid wedding lawsuit

Victoria Beckham has fears that her son Brooklyn Beckham's marriage with Nicola Peltz would be affected by Nelson Peltz's controversial lawsuit against their wedding planners.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the fashion designer does not want to see her son going through the “agony” of divorce or separation as new updates about the lawsuit continues to worsen the situation.

“Vic’s been speaking to Brooklyn almost daily. Nicola and her family are understandably incredibly stressed, upset and embarrassed by how this has all exploded so publicly,” the source said.

Nelson sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba saying they let down his “world-famous actress” daughter, however, his lawsuit backfired as the planners filed an explosive counter claim.

The planners disclosed screengrabs of chat with Nicola and Brooklyn showing bizarre demands and complaints that the flowers “weren’t white enough” and that the bride spent £85k on hair and make-up and begged the planners to not tell Nelson about it because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

Fresh details from the case reveal that the billionaire bullied the planners by asking one of them via text message, “Are you crying?” amid the heated lawsuit.

“There are a lot of claims that have apparently created tension between Nicola’s parents, including what they allegedly tried to hide from each other,” the source shared.

“Posh is now not only worried about the case itself, but how the whole scandal could affect Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola. The last thing she would ever want for him would be to go through the agony of a split or even a divorce.

“She knows they’re a strong couple, so she’s just hoping they can weather the storm. Her head is spinning right now, she’s always looking out for Brooklyn and trying to protect him, she’s had sleepless nights she’s been worrying so much.

The insider further said, “Nicola and Brooklyn are still supposed to be in the honeymoon phase of their marriage, so to think of this creating rows and bitterness between them is heartbreaking for Victoria and she’s concerned the case could spoil their happiness.”