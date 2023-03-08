Prince Harry wants world to know King Charles, Prince William ‘verbally abuse wives’

File Footage

Experts have called out Prince Harry for allegedly wanting the entire world to think Prince William and King Charles “verbally abuse their wives.”



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and author Maureen Callahan in a piece for the DailyMail..

She started by saying, “Maté didn't get into the crueler parts of Harry's book: the mocking of the disabled schoolteacher. The bragging about his 'kills' in Afghanistan. The sheer lack of gratitude for a life of privilege few throughout history have ever known.”

“Instead, Maté offered this bit of advice: 'None of us are a victim if we choose not to be.' Excuse me? Does Maté know who he's talking to?”

“Harry bested that hilarity with his thoughts about therapy. 'I would always encourage people,' he said, 'to not wait until they're in the fetal position on the kitchen floor.'”

“Like his wife? Harry wrote that after Meghan had a text-message fight with Kate over bridesmaids dresses, he came home to find his wife 'sobbing on the floor.'”

She also referenced a claim about Meghan Markle he recalled a moment where he lost his temper with her and Meghan asked him if “that's how he grew up”.

“— men speaking to women that way, thinking it acceptable. It was, Harry said, 'a lightbulb moment'. Well, Harry's given King Charles and Prince William another lightbulb moment of their own — he's now fine with implying that the men in his family verbally abuse their wives.”