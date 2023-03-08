Sarah Ferguson throws subtle shade at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson seems to be shading Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle when she was asked to give the couple some advice on keeping their marriage “happy.”

While promoting her book A Most Intriguing Lady at a recent event, the Duchess of York said “forgiveness is key” when it comes to “family unity" while answering a question about the California-based royal couple.

Ferguson was asked what advice she would give to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on keeping their marriage happy in the public eye.

"I think the best way to answer that is to really take hold and lead by example. I wouldn't give advice, I would say that your actions speak louder than words,” she said.

The author went on to say that the late Princess Diana would be so proud of her kids and grandkids just as King Charles is.

"Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time,” Ferguson said. "I feel like she would be absolutely, and so is the King, so proud of their grandchildren and the family… I think forgiveness is key."