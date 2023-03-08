Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi and others wish 'Women's Day' to fans

On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednakar and others come forward to encourage all the females around the world with their heartwarming wishes.
Some of them dropped posts along with pictures of their beloved ladies who helped them throughout their lives or stood like a pillar with them.
Meanwhile, some shared generic posts like Kareena, who wished everyone in general with an IG story that read: “Everyday is WOMEN’s DAY… Nevertheless. Happy International women’s day.”
Take a look at some of the celebrity's posts:
