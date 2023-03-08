Prince Harry may attend coronation for King Charles' 'sake' despite Frogmore eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely refuse to come to the coronation of King Charles citing eviction from Frogmore Cottage as an excuse.

However, a royal expert claimed that the Duke of Sussex will come to UK just for his father’s “sake” despite cruel eviction.

The California-based royal couple already has an explanation for not coming for the historic event on May 6th as it coincides with their first born Archie’s 4th birthday.

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent said that Harry and Meghan “may use that as another excuse since they've already got son Archie's 4th birthday celebrations as a 'get-out.’"

"It's incredibly awkward - the choreography, where they sit, what role they have, watching Camilla's family and fraught with tension and awkwardness, and Harry might just feel he doesn't want to be there."

"But I'm still hopeful, for Charles' sake, that he will go,” the royal expert added as per The Mirror.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan previously revealed, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

According to reports, the pair’s Windsor home has been offered to Prince Andrew so he may vacate the Royal Lodge allegedly for Prince Harry.

However, despite eviction from the home in UK, the couple has officially received an invitation for the coronation from Charles.