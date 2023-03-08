Senior Royal member to visit set of Ariana Grande's upcoming film 'Wicked'

Seniour Royal member to visit set of Ariana Grande's upcoming film 'Wicked'

Prince Edward is expected to tour the set of upcoming film Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Grande will reportedly meet the seniour member of the Royal Family as their preparations for hunting the artists to perform at King Charles' Coronation are taking a step further.

The 29-year-old, pop artist is in London for the filming of Wicked, which is a movie adaptation of the musical.

A film insider told The Sun, "Edward’s visit has been kept under wraps. He’d been invited as a guest of honour, and now he is going to actually meet some of the stars, including Ariana."

The Royal Family is currently compiling a list of artists for the Coronation, which will held on Saturday, May 6, and this visit could be the perfect opportunity for Edward to ask the singer if she could perform at the event.

However, as reported by The Sun, sources close to Grande have suggested that the singer and actress will not be at the Coronation.