Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want Harry and Meghan as their neighbours

Kate Middleton and Prince William would prefer to have the disgraced Prince Andrew as their neighbour over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator has claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond's comments come amid reports that the King is considering to offer the Sussex a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.



The King has reportedly offered the keys to Harry and Meghan's royal residence to his brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.



“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours,” the royal commentator told OK!.

"I think they’d probably have Andrew," she added. Bond's words follow reports that Charles, set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.