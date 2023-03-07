Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed's wedding card is one of a kind: Take a look

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed registered their marriage in court under 'Special Marriage Act' on January 6

Actor Swara Bhasker and Political activist Fahad Ahmed's wedding card have been unveiled.

The wedding card has been designed by Prateeq and Anupam.. The wedding invite illustrates a visual representation of Swara and Fahad’s love story. The card shows a couple standing with a cat. The backdrop depicts the scene of a protest.

Prateek and Anupam shared the image of the card on their Instagram and also mentioned a brief love story of the couple. They wrote: “Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib."

India Love project revealed that the wedding card carries a sweet message for the guests.



Swara and Fahad have planned to get married in a traditional wedding ceremony too that is going to be held in March in Delhi.

According to the sources, Swara Bhasker has decided to host the wedding at her Nani’s residence in Delhi. Her pre-wedding festivities are expected to commence from March 11, reports Indiatoday.