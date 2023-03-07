Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play against Peshawar Zalmi tomorrow?

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hits a shot during a PSL match. — PSL/File

ISLAMABAD: A decision on Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's participation in the team's next game against Peshawar Zalmi will be taken tomorrow, a team official confirmed on Tuesday.



After copping a blow on his left ring finger due to a delivery by pacer Naseem Shah in yesterday’s match against Karachi Kings, Sarfaraz was taken to a hospital for scans.

However, the Gladiators breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when it was confirmed that there was no major injury scare to their captain Sarfaraz.



The wicketkeeper batsman went off the field but returned to bat after taking pain killers.



He was taken to hospital after the game for further scans and the management has now confirmed that there is no fracture on his finger.

The team management also confirmed that Sarfaraz is still feeling pain and signs of swelling are still there.

"Doctors will continue to monitor his condition and decision on his participation in the next match will be taken after assessment in morning,” said a team official.

During yesterday's match, despite losing their skipper to an injury, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Martin Guptill proved to be a real threat to the Kings as he single-handedly won the must-win game for Gladiators.

Following his maiden PSL hundred against Kings in their previous match during this season, Guptill once again showed his dominance and led Gladiators to a four-wicket victory.