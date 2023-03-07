Royal family would never 'apologise' to Meghan, Harry despite their demand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wish of getting an apology from Royal family would never be fulfilled, claimed royal expert.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have demanded an apology from King Charles III ahead of coronation, a royal commentator said the duo would never get it.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Jack Royston said, "It's never going to happen, they are not going to get that apology.”

“And in fact I would imagine certain members of the Royal Family think they are owed an apology the other way,” he added.

This comes after it was revealed that Charles has sent an invitation to the California-based royal couple asking them to come to the coronation scheduled for May 6th.

A spokesperson Harry and Meghan revealed the duo has “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.”

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

If the couple decides to come to UK for the historic event, then, according to a report by The Sun, they can stay at Frogmore cottage despite eviction.