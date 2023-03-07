Avril Lavigne and Tyga are ‘getting to know each other’ amid ‘new’ romance, insider

Avril Lavigne and Tyga went public with their romance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 6th, 2023.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at the event.

According to a source that told People, the two singers are getting to know each other right now. “Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

The couple were previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday.

The Sk8er Boi singer split from Mod Sun, her fiancé of 10 months, in February 2022 as her reps confirmed the breakup.

The former couple reportedly had been having issues in recent months, forcing them to break up and make up a few times, before finally ending the relationship for good, per Page Six.

The news came just days after Lavigne was spotted getting cosy with rapper Tyga at Nobu in Malibu, California.

According to an insider that told People at the time, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Mod Sun, 35, addressed their split last week on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of himself performing.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”