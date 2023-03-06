Netflix confirms Gary Glitter documentary 'Hunting Gary Glitter': Documenting the chase of the infamous pop star

Netflix has taken the Garry Glitter documentary, featuring the hunt of journalists for the disgraced pop stars in the 1970s.

The working title of the documentary is Hunting Gary Glitter, which follows the hunt of journalists around the world for Garry Glitter in order to bring him to justice for his crimes against child sex abuse and other sexual offenses.



As per Deadline, the project has been in production for some months. Sam Hobkinson is directing it and Cammy Millard is producing.

According to The Times, Amazon Prime Video and ITV are also developing projects for the infamous singer.

