Richard Williams thinks 'It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith' for Oscars slap

Richard William thinks 'It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith' for Oscars slap

Tennis star Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams has come forward in defense of Will Smith over slapping comedian Chris Rock during Oscars 2022.



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star portrayed Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard, which won him the best actor Oscar last year. Smith resigned from the Academy and was barred from the Academy Awards for a decade for slapping comedian Chris Rock, which came in response to a joke made by Rock about his wife’s haircut.

Speaking in support of Will Smith to Good Morning Britain, Williams said: “I think he has done the best thing he needed to do, but I would never be disgusted with Mr Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr Smith.”

“I don’t see nothing wrong with that. It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith.”

Mr Williams went on to say that Smith’s Oscars ban should be lifted. He added: “I’ll say my message to Mr Smith right now. Thank you very much for being so good looking, so handsome!”