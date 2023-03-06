King Charles in touch with Prince Harry to persuade him to attend Coronation

Royal family reportedly wants Prince Harry to attend his father King Charles III's Coronation, and the monarch's office has been in touch with the Duke in this regard.

The 74-year-old monarch has also officially sent an invite to his son and daughter-in-law to join the royal family at the landmark event.

The latest development has raised the possibility the Duke and Duchess will attend the historic ceremony despite ongoing family crisis.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to travel to the U.K for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation. However, they did not disclose the Duke's reaction to this.

An insider has also claimed that close aides of King Charles have been in touch with the disgruntled royal and trying to persuade him to be the part of his father's historic event and celebrations.