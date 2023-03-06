Prince Harry, Meghan's son Archie wants to celebrate birthday with grandpa King Charles

King Charles III is all set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, the date coincides with another event on the royal calendar: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday.



Prince Harry and Meghan's son will be turn four on the same day. It has not been confirmed whether the Sussexes will travel to the UK with their children to attend Charles’s coronation. But, a source close to the California-based couple has revealed that the couple's eldest child wants to celebrate his birthday with The King.

"Meghan and Harry's son Archie enjoys when his parents talk about the palace, the young boy - who will turn four on the King's coronation day - also questions his mom and dad about celebrating his auspicious event with the King and royal cousins in the palace, a source, close to the couple, has claimed.

Prince Harry's father , who is known to be very fond of his grandchildren, would welcome the possibility to spend time with Archie and Lilibet during his coronation in May as he wants his son and daughter-in-law at his historic event despite the Duke of Sussex's claims in his memoir and TV interviews.

Soon after the announcement of Charles III's Coronation date, some have called out the monarch and accused him of “stealing the spotlight” from his grandson, with one reacted assaying: “Weird isn’t it? Grandpa stealing the spotlight from his grandchild."



Another questioned: "Did no one check a calendar before they settled on a date?"

Others, however, supported the move as they thought it was a "lovely gesture" for the coronation to be held on Archie’s birthday, with one saying: "How nice for the little kid to know his grandpa’s coronation was on his birthday."

Some pointed out that the date is actually a homage to the King’s great-grandfather’s ascension to the throne. “It’s the anniversary of the accession of George V, the founder of the house of Windsor. The world doesn’t revolve around the Sussexes,” one person wrote.