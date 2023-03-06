'The Last of Us' Troy Baker on Pedro Pascal: 'We're bulletproof now'

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal received laurels from Troy Baker, who voiced Joel Miller in the videogames.



During an interview with IGN, the actor said, "The thing that I wanted more than anything was for whoever was going to play Joel to just show me something new about the role," Baker said. "Was there something that I overlooked? Was there something that I missed? Was there something that I didn't know?"

"The second that I found out that they cast Pedro," he went on, "I was like, 'Oh, well, we're bulletproof now.' Because obviously his pedigree as an actor is incontrovertible, but it's also the fact that he has embraced this character with such loving arms. And I couldn't imagine more careful hands for this character to be in."

The Last of Us starring Pascal received critical praise for his portrayal of Joel in the show.