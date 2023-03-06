King Charles would not be too 'happy' to see Harry, Meghan at coronation: Expert

King Charles would not be too pleased to see his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the coronation after his bombshell memoir Spare.

Despite getting evicted from the Frogmore cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not show their immaturity to not accept the invitation amid family feud, claimed another expert.

A spokesperson of the California-based royal couple revealed the duo has “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.”

However, the statement added that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Discussing the couple’s possible attendance at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, Ingrid Seward told Newsweek, "I've always had the impression that they would come to the Coronation because they need the royal star dust."

Speaking of Charles, she added, "He may not be happy for them to be there but I don't think he will tell them not to come—his advisers would say 'this is going to give so much fodder to the media.’”

Another expert, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, spilt to the publication that coming to England for coronation would show "maturity" on Harry and Meghan's part.

"If they are invited and choose to come then it would be a case of they are not attending because it is a coronation, it would be because it is his father," she said.

She added, "However Harry may be feeling about the betrayal and the family angst, it would just be them demonstrating maturity and that they are above the pettiness coming from Charles and William."