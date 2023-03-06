King Charles faces another blow ahead of coronation

Britain’s King Charles faced another blow as Australian pop star Kylie Minogue turned down an offer to perform at his coronation concert in May.



According to Daily Mail, the I Should Be So Lucky singer turned down an offer to perform at the King’s Coronation concert after taking into account growing Republican sentiment in her native Australia.

The report quoted Kylie’s spokesperson also confirmed that she won’t be appearing at the gig, because she will not be in the country at the time.

Earlier, King Charles coronation concert found itself in much difficulty as Adele and Ed Sheeran are also not expected to appear.

There were also reports the Spice Girls will also not perform, while Sir Elton John ruled himself out as he is touring.

Kylie refused offer a day after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed speculations his country could ‘slowly’ ditch King Charles as Head of State.

Talking to reporters, Anthony Albanese said, “Charles is our Head of State, and he will be welcomed here as would other members of the Royal Family at any time."