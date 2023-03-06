Prince Harry ‘not stable’ enough to offer life lessons: ‘Just a wealthy lad’

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of ‘lacking basic life lessons’ that ‘disqualify’ him from promoting ‘mind altering substances’ that are a danger to people.



These admissions have been made by famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton.

Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims and allegations.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and read, “The truth is he has such a narrow experience of life, limited by wealth, fame and privilege, that he cannot begin to guess what disastrous effect drugs can have on people in different circumstances.”

“Speaking objectively, from a distance, he doesn’t look to me like a great advert for marijuana, cocaine or anything else.”

“He appears neither particularly happy nor stable. Looking at the recent outcomes of his life, he has left his home country, broken off relations with members of his family, seems distanced from his friends back home and no longer has an Army career.”

“That doesn’t strike me as a ringing endorsement for self-medication with mind-altering substances.”

“At best, we can say that if drug use has not exacerbated his mental health problems, then he can count himself extremely fortunate.”