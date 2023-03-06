Queen Camilla hailed for standing by King Charles despite cruel public treatment

Queen Camilla received praises for her strength and her devotion for King Charles ahead of the coronation where she is expected to be given equal billing as her husband.

Despite claims that Camilla getting the title of Queen rather than Queen Consort at the coronation scheduled for May 6th could hurt her reputation, some experts have hailed her for her constancy for Charles.

While discussing the coronation, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, hosts of the Royally Us podcast, talked about Charles and Camilla’s “true love story.”

“To go through all of that, in the name of love, you have got to really, really love the person,” Christine said during the show.

Agreeing to her statement, Christina added, “If we looked into how Queen Camilla has been treated in the last 20 to 25 years, it really is a testament to how much she and King Charles care about each other.”

“It just shows what a strong woman she is. I'm always amazed by her and her strength,” she added.

Camilla, who was once branded the “most hated woman in Britain,” has been at the receiving end of hatred ever since her affair with Charles became public while he was married to Princess Diana.

The two went on to tie the knot years after the former Princess of Wales passed away in a tragic car accident in 1997 and has been together since then.