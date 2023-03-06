Kiara Advani loves THESE 'three qualities' in Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7

Kiara Advani reveals three best qualities of Sidharth Malhotra that she loves the most.

Recently in an interview, Kiara was asked to tell the three great qualities about Sid that she loves. She responded saying: “Only 3?”

The Kabir Singh actress added: “He is very respectful of everybody- seniors, juniors, everyone around him. He's got this quality, that he makes you feel very respected,”

Lastly, she revealed that “he has got a very loving way towards people. And the third quality would be, I think, that he is a great partner. He is always motivating me whether it’s working out, or trying new things. He is very adventurous, very driven. He has got that fire in him so it's contagious.”

Advani further spoke about her life after marriage. She stated: “I used to live in my parents' home so my mom did it all. I have so much respect and value for her right now.”

Kiara Advani calls her life after marriage as lovely. According to her, it is a beautiful phase of life, reports PinkVilla.