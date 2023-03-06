Meghan Markle’s former pal shares cryptic note as Duchess receives invitation for King Charles coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney shared a cryptic note hours after Prince Harry and his wife officially received invitation for King Charles coronation.



Meghan’s ex-bestie Jessica took to Instagram and wrote, “You get to invite 1 person to a function. If they’re late you win $1,000,000 who you inviting.”

In the caption, Jessica Mulroney said, “We all know who it is! Tag them below.”

Jessica’s note comes hours after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel’s spokesperson said, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

However, the spokesperson said, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”