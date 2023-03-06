Prince Harry a ‘security risk’ for King Charles: ‘Risks ending them all’

File Footage

Prince Harry has sparked fears among experts who worry he may cause a major 'security risk' for King Charles' Coronation.



This claim has been brought to light by royal author and expert Lizzie Cundy.

Her claims were shared during a candid interview with Express UK.



There, she explained, “I personally don't think they should. Number one, it's a security risk with him saying about the Taliban.”

“He's not only put himself in danger but he's put his family as well as the nation [in danger]”

“So personally for that reason I don't think they should go,” she also added when asked whether it would be wise for Prince Harry to attend the Coronation.

“I also think it would be very awkward,” she also added before concluding.

“I think they will be booed and for their own sake - the country has seen them for what they are, America, over the pond has seen them for what they are - stay away,” Ms Cundy added before concluding.