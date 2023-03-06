Ranbir Kapoor remembers 'Bombay Velvet' days, says 'it was a celebrated disaster'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals that 'his mother keeps on asking him whether he is happy or sad because he is not expressive'

Ranbir Kapoor recalls his lowest phase of career; Bombay Velvet days, says it was a celebrated disaster.

Kapoor revealed: "I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or very low. My mother, with every film, keeps shaking me and asks 'are you happy? are you sad?' Because I don't express too much. I don't feel that high or low. But I think my lowest was when Bombay Velvet (released). It was a celebrated disaster."

"I couldn't understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi. 1 week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you) and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week mein, I kept getting messages - that's when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain. Otherwise, I have not felt it.”

He went on to say: “I am very confident in my art and very confident as an artist. My intention is to be a good actor. Stardom will come if my work is good. So I am not really chasing stardom. Right now, I am chasing good work. I feel I am concentrated in my own direction. Other than that, all the frills will come and go. That's fine. I just hope that I get to work with good filmmakers, good actors and good writers and get good music. That is what I am concerned about."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release of upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan, reports Indiatoday.