Queen aide became 'bit much' as Meghan Markle asked for her tiara

Queen Elizabeth II aide came in the way of Meghan Markle wedding preparations, says Prince Harry.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was shunned continuously by Angela as he approached her to send over the headpiece chosen by Her Majesty for the ‘Suits’ star.

He pens: “Angela didn’t respond to any of our messages. We kept trying. No response. When we finally reached her, she said the tiara would require an orderly and a police escort to leave the Palace. That sounded…a bit much.”

He continues, thinking: “But all right, I said, if that’s protocol, let’s find an orderly and a police officer and get the ball rolling. Time was running out. T Inexplicably, she replied: Can’t be done. Why can’t it? Her schedule was too busy.”

Harry adds: “She was being obstructive, obviously, but for what reason? We couldn’t even hazard a guess. I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn’t quite sure with whom Granny would side. Also, to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn’t need her as an enemy. Above all, she was still in possession of that tiara. She held all the cards.”