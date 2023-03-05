Avril Lavigne and Halsey bring in their A-game on the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Halsey and Avril Lavigne took their fashion sense up a notch as they stepped on the red carpet of the Lanvin show in Paris.
On Sunday, March 5. the singing sensations attended Lavin's Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
According to Daily Mail, Avril Lavigne donned a grey floor-length coat while wearing a stylish black satin suit underneath.
The Complicated singer, 38, completed her edgy look with a pair of chunky heels and carried a black rectangle handbag with gold detail.
Meanwhile, Halsey showed off her model figure in a sheer black gown with a pair of pants and a bandeau top underneath.
The 28-year-old finished off her look with strappy heels and accessorised with dark green jewellery. She opted for a popping dark green eyeshadow on their lids, teamed with a glossy nude lip.
The duo sat in the front row of the fashion show, alongside Josephine Skriver.
The group have announced the project called BPTG
Victoria and David Beckham celebrated Brooklyn's 24th birthday in Paris
Americans slam Australian actor Rebel Wilson for her comments about Meghan Markle
‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn awkwardly responded to fans' questions, 'You got me there'
Harry Styles thrilled Sydney audience with his hit numbers
Disney recently had to apologise to subscribers for delay in premiere of 'Finding Michael'