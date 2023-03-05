Avril Lavigne and Halsey bring in their A-game on the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Halsey and Avril Lavigne took their fashion sense up a notch as they stepped on the red carpet of the Lanvin show in Paris.

On Sunday, March 5. the singing sensations attended Lavin's Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.



According to Daily Mail, Avril Lavigne donned a grey floor-length coat while wearing a stylish black satin suit underneath.

The Complicated singer, 38, completed her edgy look with a pair of chunky heels and carried a black rectangle handbag with gold detail.

Meanwhile, Halsey showed off her model figure in a sheer black gown with a pair of pants and a bandeau top underneath.

The 28-year-old finished off her look with strappy heels and accessorised with dark green jewellery. She opted for a popping dark green eyeshadow on their lids, teamed with a glossy nude lip.

The duo sat in the front row of the fashion show, alongside Josephine Skriver.







