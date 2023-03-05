Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend King Charles Coronation?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been invited by King Charles to attend the Coronation, will "hold the upper hand", according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't miss any opportunity to remain in the spotlight as they will "always be in the headlines".

"Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines. Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand," an insider has told Page Six.

The insider also spoke of the couple's recent eviction from Frogmore Cottage, saying that now is the ideal time to remove them from the Windsor-based property because there is "not much sympathy left for Harry and Meghan in the UK".



Omid Scobie, citing a source, claimed that "initially the Sussexes were given just weeks" to remove their belongings, but now have "at least until after the Coronation".



On the other hand, King Charles has invited Harry and Meghan to his upcoming coronation after Harry dropped new revelations in latest interview.



A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Times of London on Saturday that the couple had "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. While, an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The coronation is of course a landmark occasion for Charles, and he wants his son to be at the event to witness it. And for Harry it would also be difficult to ignore the invitation as his presence would keep him in touch with the family despite all the setback.