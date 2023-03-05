Camilla’s new title shows the royals’ ‘emotional indifference’ after Diana’s death

In the upcoming Coronation of King Charles, his wife, Camilla will be given the titled of Queen rather than Queen Consort.

Queen Elizabeth II had announced Camilla will become Queen Consort when she passes away and her son, Prince Charles, becomes King.

However, the royal plans have proven divisive. Royal expert Jack Royston suggested on Good Morning Britain that the move could prove catastrophic for the royals’ popularity if Camilla accepts the title, per Express UK.

“I’ve got absolutely nothing against Camilla, and this isn’t about how she does the job. She does the job well.”

However, Jack also explained the current polls don’t back Prince Charles’ wife being named Queen when he takes the throne given the popularity of late Princess Diana.

He detailed a public poll about Camilla of which “44 percent of people want Camilla to be Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort. And 14 percent of them want her to be Queen Consort” and he termed it “really, really stark.”

Charles’ affair with Camilla during his Diana’s marriage formed a negative impression on the public at the time. Public opinion of the King once again took a dive when the events were dramatised in the recent fourth season of The Crown.

He then went on to explain why was the title chosen for Camilla after Diana’s death.

“It’s really important to think back a little bit to what was going on at the time this decision was originally made. The charge, back in the days of Princess Diana, was that they were emotionally indifferent to Diana. That she was suffering and they didn’t care.”

He continued, “And what this did, it was a sacrifice, bear in mind, the Queen has always seen service as being a sacrifice, this was a sacrifice out of respect for Diana that showed the world that the Royal family do care, and it wasn’t going to be business as usual after Diana died.”

He added, “So, removing that now leaves them once again more vulnerable to that allegation of emotional indifference.”