Prince Harry’s memoir ‘deserves’ a name change: ‘Spite instead of Spare’

Prince Harry’s constant jibes have ‘inspired’ experts into wanting a name change for the memoir Spare.



These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “On the eve of Charles’s coronation, the Prince collaborated with a foreign corporation to damage the Royal Family.”

So “Spare should now be renamed Spite,” the author claimed.

“Disdaining his privileged life and claiming to have been abandoned by his family as a child, Harry even cast doubt on his fellow Army officers’ belief in the war in Afghanistan.”