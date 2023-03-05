Prince Harry’s memoir ‘deserves’ a name change: ‘Spite instead of Spare’

Prince Harry’s constant jibes have ‘inspired’ experts into wanting a name change for the memoir Spare.
These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.
He was quoted telling The Sun, “On the eve of Charles’s coronation, the Prince collaborated with a foreign corporation to damage the Royal Family.”
So “Spare should now be renamed Spite,” the author claimed.
“Disdaining his privileged life and claiming to have been abandoned by his family as a child, Harry even cast doubt on his fellow Army officers’ belief in the war in Afghanistan.”
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' also stars Sharad Kelkar beside Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal
The idol was allegedly seen texting while on call with a fan
Martin Garrix thanks Allu arjun for joining him at the concert
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during mid-show at Oscars 2022 for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith
“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film 'Neerja'