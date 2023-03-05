Prince Harry’s talks of ‘compassion’ just a ‘fake façade’: ‘Can’t move past self-interest’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly let slip his mask and now the “vindictive, tortured self-interest” is out for the entire world to see.



These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower, according to The Sun.

Mr Bower admissions have followed a series of accusations against the Duke of Sussex, for his alleged malice, treachery, brazen self-indulgence, on an epic scale.

Before signing off he even bashed Prince Harry’s claims about compassion and claimed, “Despite speaking endlessly about compassion, it is clear that therapy has not reduced his vindictive, tortured self-interest.”

“Therapy has fuelled the flames of a self-important victim’s eternal vengeance to betray his family.”