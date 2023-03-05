Prince Harry’s livestream ‘yet another shot to assert his moral superiority’

Experts believe Prince Harry reeks, badly, of “self-deception and hypocrisy” following his livestream event with a therapist he keeps on speed dial.
These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower, according to The Sun.
He accused Prince Harry of “Reeking of self-deception and hypocrisy,” following the broadcast as it “was yet another shot to assert his moral superiority and settle scores.”
One engineered “to win sympathy, Harry has distorted history and his relationships. Everyone in his family is a villain.”
“While wanting to sound a hero, many listeners will reflect that Harry has cast himself in a terrible light, as pathetic, vengeful and not very intelligent.”
The interview follows the January publication of Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare'
