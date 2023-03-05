Royal fans react as King Charles offers olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal fans have reacted to King Charles reported “olive branch” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by allowing them to stay at Buckingham Palace when they visit Britain in future after Frogmore Cottage eviction.



The monarch will offer the California-based royal couple a Buckingham Palace apartment when they visit UK after kicking them out of Frogmore Cottage, The Mail on Sunday has disclosed.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Correct decision by the king”

Another said, “Good, no matter what, they're still family.”

“Seems more than fair,” commented another.

The fourth said, “No let them pay for their own place to stay!”

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.