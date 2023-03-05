David Beckham protects family ‘brand’ as he ‘asked’ son Brooklyn to join Victoria in Paris

File footage

David and Victoria Beckham managed to put on a united front in Paris as their married son Brooklyn and his American wife Nicola Peltz joined them ahead of the Paris Fashion Week show.

However, it has been reported that the British star player had persuaded his elder son Brooklyn, 24, to attend Victoria’s Paris fashion show to help protect the family “brand” from feud rumours.

On Friday, the Beckham family including, the football legend, his designer wife Victoria and children; Cruz, Harper and Brooklyn alongside Nicola posed for a happy family portrait on Friday.

But a source has revealed that Brooklyn, who turned 24 yesterday, had initially turned down his mum’s invitation to Paris Fashion Week because Nicola, 28, was due to be filming movie Lola James in the US.

Amid the situation, David, 47, warned Brooklyn that his absence could impact the whole family that he reversed his decision.

“Brooklyn wasn’t initially planning to come. But David felt that decision could see questions being asked,” shared a source.

“He pointed out that he risked damaging the Beckham brand by fuelling rumours of a feud between Victoria and Nicola,” reported the Mirror.

“Eventually, he agreed to fly over with Nicola and Nicola even agreed to wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the show. There were tears when Victoria saw them both.”

A source close to the Beckhams insisted it was “always” the plan for Brooklyn to attend.